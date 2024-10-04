× Expand Nir Arieli Ailey II Dancers

This year, Ailey II – The Next Generation of Dance – marks its 50th anniversary of merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion of outstanding choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, this universally renowned company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who served as artistic director for 38 seasons, Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. Today, with Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, she brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey’s legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ailey II at the Schaefer Center in Boone!