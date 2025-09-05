Aiken's Makin' Art & Craft Show

× Expand Aiken Chamber of Commerce

Come join us in Aiken September 5-6, 2025!

​The sight of colorful paintings and creative crafts, the smell of funnel cakes and kettle corn, and the delight of shoppers when they find just the right gift for someone special – these are just a few of the joys the Aiken Chamber, its numerous volunteers, and attendees look forward to at the 49th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and craft show.

A full spectrum of media including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, iron work, candles, textile art, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, canvas art, stained glass, as well as food items like sweets, dips, jams and homemade pickles can be found at Aiken’s Makin’. Artists and crafters are on-site at the two-day juried event and enjoy chatting with guests about their art and inspirations.