The Aiken Bluegrass Festival returns to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds in Aiken, SC on May 10th and 11th, 2019. This 15th annual event will host some of the biggest names in Bluegrass presented with one-of-a-kind collaborations and the newest in rising Bluegrass and Newgrass stars. The festival promises to be a weekend full of amazing music, unique craft and food vendors, on site camping, activities for the little ones.