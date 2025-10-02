Come experience and celebrate one of the Southeast’s most distinctive events at the Aiken Antique Show January 30-February 1, 2026. The show and sale will feature vintage pieces for gardens as well as high quality antique furniture, paintings, lighting, jewelry and rugs.

The Aiken Antique Show is the largest fundraising event for the Aiken Center for the Arts. Proceeds help to support access to the arts, art education, cultural activities, and art exhibits, as well as community outreach and the Center’s day-to-day operations. The event enables us to fund scholarships for classes, camps, programs, and art instruction, allowing the Aiken Center for the Arts to offer unparalleled learning experiences to interested children and adults throughout the CSRA. We invite you to discover the many things that the Aiken Center for the Arts has to offer, including classes, concerts, lectures, and exhibits, and many volunteer opportunities.