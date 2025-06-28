× Expand Ag + Art Tour of Chester County Come and visit the Ag + Art Tour in Chester County -- farm tours, artisans, live music, and much more!

The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is a free, self-guided tour of farms and markets that feature local artisans at every stop! During the tour, visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians, and learn more about rural life. The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 150,000 visitors participating since 2012.