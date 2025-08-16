Adult Field Course: Hummingbird Natural History with Banding Demonstration

×

Have you ever wondered about the life cycle and ecology of the ruby-throated hummingbird (RTHU)? Now’s your chance to learn all you ever wanted to about hummingbirds. In the course, you will learn about the life cycle of hummingbirds, from migration to nesting to where they spend their winters. We will mainly focus on ruby-throated hummingbirds, but we will also discuss other species that may show up in the Carolinas. A large portion of the program will be dedicated to observing banding, which is done for research purposes. You will get to see how the banding is done and learn why it is important. All banding activity will be conducted by federal and state licensed banders. This event costs $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 15 participants.