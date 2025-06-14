Adult Field Course: Exploring Grandfather Mountain’s Geologic Window

×

Join Anthony Love from Appalachian State University as we learn about the geologic history captured within the rocks of Grandfather Mountain. Participants will be introduced to concepts of general geology, the shape of the land surface within the Grandfather region, how we measure and use geologic structures to interpret rocks, how orientations of rock units can provide us insights on the structure of larger regions, how we use rocks to visualize the past environments where they originally formed and, finally, how we utilize these pieces to form a story of how Earth history transpired in a given area. Advance registration required.