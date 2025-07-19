Adult Field Course: Explore the Biodiversity of Grandfather Mountain: A Habitat Identification Workshop

×

Join us for an in-depth exploration of the natural community types found on Grandfather Mountain. In this class, you'll learn to recognize distinct habitats by studying their characteristic flora, fauna, and environmental conditions. Guided by ecological principles and scientific tools, we’ll examine how factors such as elevation, topography, soil composition and microclimates shape these unique ecosystems and provide habitat for some of the rare and endangered species that we'll see during our exploration. This workshop will enhance your ability to classify habitats and deepen your understanding of the complex interplay between species and their environments. This event costs $60 for general admission and $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Limited to 20 participants.