× Expand Acoustic Sunsets

Songwriters and sunsets make for a perfect Thursday evening in Hiawassee!

Detailed Hours:

Thursday evenings from May 8 - May 29

May 8th | May 15th | May 22nd | May 29th

Food Court & Wine Bar open at 5pm

Live Music Starts at 6:00pm

GPS: Pavilion at the Gardens is 96 Pavilion Way