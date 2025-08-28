Acoustic Sunsets Fall Concert Series
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Courtesy Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Songwriters and sunsets make for a perfect Thursday evening in Hiawassee!
Detailed Hours:
Thursday evenings from August 28 - October 9, 2025
August 28 | September 4 | September 11 | September 18 | October 2 | October 9
Food Court & Wine Bar open at 5:00 pm
Live Music Starts at 6:00 pm
GPS: Pavilion at the Gardens is 96 Pavilion Way
Info
