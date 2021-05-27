Accepting Applications- 2022 HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program

The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University is currently accepting applications for its HIGHER Ground Women’s Leadership Development Program.

HIGHER Ground is a five-month leadership development experience for current and emerging women leaders who are committed to investing in themselves and their organizations. This highly rated leadership development experience offers opportunities for personal and professional growth through experiential learning, personal assessment, leadership coaching, and networking. HIGHER Ground is designed to benefit women at all career levels in public, private, nonprofit and entrepreneurial positions. The curriculum for this program emphasizes Reflective Practice, Collaborative Leadership, Self-Identification as a Leader & Change Agent, and Authenticity & Well-being. Applications are due November 15, 2021.

For more information about HIGHER Ground and/or to submit an application, please visit our website: https://gehli.vcu.edu/programs/higher-ground-womens-leadership-development-program/application/. Please feel free to contact The Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at 804-827-1169 or gehli@vcu.edu if you have any questions.