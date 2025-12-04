A Merry Mauldin Christmas

Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater 101 East Butler Road, Mauldin, South Carolina 29662

Join the City of Mauldin and the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce for A Merry Mauldin Christmas, Thursday, December 4, 2025! This year’s festivities will include live holiday music, a holiday market, pictures with Santa, train rides, the annual tree lighting, and some jolly extras that will help make your spirits bright!

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
