A Merry Mauldin Christmas
to
Mauldin Outdoor Amphitheater 101 East Butler Road, Mauldin, South Carolina 29662
Join the City of Mauldin and the Greater Mauldin Chamber of Commerce for A Merry Mauldin Christmas, Thursday, December 4, 2025! This year’s festivities will include live holiday music, a holiday market, pictures with Santa, train rides, the annual tree lighting, and some jolly extras that will help make your spirits bright!
Visit our website for 2025 updates.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family