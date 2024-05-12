9th Annual Mother's Day Open House

Birdsong Pleasure Garden 196 Long Fort Rd , Luray, Virginia 22835

Sunday, May 12th, 10 am to 5 pm,

Rain or Shine

♥ Bring your Mom or Someone You Love to Enjoy the Day!

♥ Wander on your own

♥ Bring a Picnic Lunch; Your Camera; Dogs welcome on leash

♥ Donations benefit Land Preservation/Conservation in Virginia

♥ FREE PARKING AT 1414 Longs Road ~ Look for signs!!

_________Please, DO NOT come to the house address - 196 Long Fort Road_____

More information on our Website

Info

Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
5407439389
