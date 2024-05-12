9th Annual Mother's Day Open House
Birdsong Pleasure Garden 196 Long Fort Rd , Luray, Virginia 22835
Birdsong Pleasure Garden
Three Acres of Gardens ~ Bonsai ~ Shade ~ Ponds ~ Mountain Views ~ Natives
9th Annual Mother’s Day Open House
Sunday, May 12th, 10 am to 5 pm,
Rain or Shine
♥ Bring your Mom or Someone You Love to Enjoy the Day!
♥ Wander on your own
♥ Bring a Picnic Lunch; Your Camera; Dogs welcome on leash
♥ Donations benefit Land Preservation/Conservation in Virginia
♥ FREE PARKING AT 1414 Longs Road ~ Look for signs!!
_________Please, DO NOT come to the house address - 196 Long Fort Road_____
More information on our Website