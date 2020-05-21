9th Annual Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Ferrum College, Ferrum, Virginia 24088

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College presents the 9th annual Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival! Offering over 25 different workshops, Special Virginia & Appalachian Tune Workshops, Nightly Jam Sessions, a Dulcimer Orchestra, and Evening Concerts; the Crooked Road Dulcimer Festival is one of the best values of its kind!

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Ferrum College, Ferrum, Virginia 24088
800.868.9797
