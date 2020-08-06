93rd Annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival
Lipinsky Auditorium 300 Library Ln, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
This year will be the 93rd Annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival, which was started in 1928 and is the longest continually running festival in the nation. Every year it showcases the Southern Appalachians' best traditional mountain musicians and dancers. This is a ticketed event, and will be held at UNCA's Lipinsky Hall.
Info
