90th Annual Agricultural Fair
to
Newport Community Center 434 Bluegrass Trail, Newport, Virginia 24128
The Newport Agricultural Fair will be celebrating its 90th event in 2025! Built on tradition, the Newport Fair is the oldest Agricultural Fair in Virginia, blending a touch of the past with the present. The fair is a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun for everyone! The Newport Fair Board of Directors thank you for your support and hope you enjoy your time spent with us! See you at the fair!
Admission fees:
- Adults & Children 12 & Over: $5.00
- Children 6-11: $4.00
- Children 5 & Under: Free
General Information:
- All activities will be held on the grounds of the Newport Community Center. All exhibits will be located downstairs and in the Rescue Squad Hall.
- Free Shuttle -- The shuttle will run from the First Christian Church to the Newport Ball Park Friday from 6:00 p.m. until midnight; Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until midnight.
- All stands on grounds will be operated by/under the supervision of the Newport Agricultural Fair, Inc.
