90th Annual Agricultural Fair

The Newport Agricultural Fair will be celebrating its 90th event in 2025! Built on tradition, the Newport Fair is the oldest Agricultural Fair in Virginia, blending a touch of the past with the present. The fair is a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun for everyone! The Newport Fair Board of Directors thank you for your support and hope you enjoy your time spent with us! See you at the fair!

Admission fees:

Adults & Children 12 & Over: $5.00

Children 6-11: $4.00

​Children 5 & Under: Free

General Information: