8th Annual Beaverdam Studio Tour

× Expand Reb Haizlip Bloom

Annual Beaverdam Studio Tour |

October 25 + 26, 2025 | Asheville, NC |

After a year of loss and resilience, the tour is back— stronger than ever.

Last fall, many Beaverdam Valley artists endured fallen trees, damaged studios, lost artwork, and weeks without power or water. The emotional toll was heavy—and the 2024 studio tour had to be cancelled.

But this year, we’re thrilled to announce our “BOUNCE BACK YEAR,” a celebration of creative renewal, community strength, and the return of the Beaverdam Studio Tour .

Twenty-five remarkable artists and craftspeople—including 17 from the Beaverdam Valley and 8 guest artists—are opening their studios to the public. Creating in ceramics, sculpture, book arts, jewelry, painting, glasswork, textiles, photography, and wood, this self-guided tour showcases the depth and diversity of Asheville’s artistic talent. Explore the artists’ studios and discover the stories behind the art—and how creativity helped them move forward.

14 locations, all easily accessible off Beaverdam Rd (via Merrimon Ave. in North Asheville)

Artists Participating in 2025 new artist* guest artist** Susana Abell, Pat Barratt, Joanne Bossert, Julie Calhoun-Roepnack, Amy Campbell, Bonnie Cooper, Darrell Copeland**, Deb Druhot*, Patti Fertel, Lynne Fiorenza + Mark Traub**, George Handy, Lynne Harty, Thomas Irven**, Reb Haizlip, Haley Jelinek**, Peggy Ann Johnston, Jill Lawrence, Janice Levitt**, Kathy Mack, Annette McAllister, Robert Milnes, Judy Ott**, Tei Tober*, Ellen Vontillius**, Tamela Wells**.