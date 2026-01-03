× Expand Courtesy Aiken Trials

Beginning in 1942, the Aiken Trials has given young horses in training the enlightening opportunity to experience every aspect of live racing. This has become a time-honored tradition as the first leg of Aiken’s Triple crown, held annually for three consecutive Saturdays in March. The Aiken Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo make up the other two events.

The Aiken Trials draws upwards of 10,000 spectators who enjoy a day of family fun that includes tailgating, vendors and competitive racing.

We are anticipating five races on the program consisting of four races for two-year-olds and maidens (horses that may have started in a race, but have never won), running a 1/4 mile to 4 1/2 furlongs, and one race for older horses that have already won. As in the past several years, Pony races will also be featured.

The jockeys typically are local exercise riders who have an afternoon in the spotlight after paying their dues exercising horses each morning (in all weather) throughout the year. Occasionally, a trainer has brought in a licensed jockey to compete, making some exciting competition for the exercise riders!

Please join us for the 83rd Running of the Aiken Trials! See you there, rain or shine!

Saturday, March 14, 2026

10 AM: Gates Open

11:30 AM: Opening Ceremony

12 PM: First Race Begins

Ticket Information

General admission tickets/parking passes are now on sale for the Aiken Trials.

Children ages 10 and under are free; ages 11 and up must have a valid admission ticket.

Advanced General Admission - $25

Advanced General Admission Parking - $25

Tent Permit (for reserved tailgate spaces) - $20

Purchase Tickets Online - Click Here

Purchase Tickets in Person - Beginning in late January, tickets may be purchased locally at the following locations: