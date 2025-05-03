× Expand City of Hendersonville Celebrate the Grand Reopening of 7th Avenue

7th Avenue Street Fest – is a community celebration marking the grand reopening of 7th Avenue following the completion of the highly anticipated streetscape project. The event will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and will coincide with Opening Day of the Hendersonville Farmers Market.

The 7th Avenue Street Fest will feature live music from The Stipe Brothers, along with local vendors, craft beverages, family activities, the unveiling of the 2025 ArtScape Banners and more. Community members and visitors are invited to explore the beautifully redesigned street, enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, and support local businesses and makers. Remarks and a ribbon cutting will take place at 2pm on the street.

The streetscape project includes expanded sidewalks, new landscaping, lighting, and infrastructure improvements designed to enhance walkability, accessibility, and the overall experience of visiting the 7th Avenue District.

The Hendersonville Farmers Market will kick off the day from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM with dozens of regional vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and more at the Historic Train Depot.

Attendees are encouraged to make a day of it — start the morning at the Farmers Market and stick around for an afternoon of live music, delicious food, and family fun at the Street Fest.