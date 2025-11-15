7th Annual Vessels of Merriment | Opening Reception

× Expand Silver Run Ceramics Silver Run Ceramics

From wine and whiskey cups to flasks and goblets, the 7th Annual Vessels of Merriment exhibition at Grovewood Gallery will showcase an inspired collection of handcrafted drinking vessels by potters from across the country. The ceramic invitational opens with a festive reception on Saturday, November 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. — free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on view through December 31, 2025. Sponsored by Metro Wines.