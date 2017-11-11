7th Annual Catoctin Holiday Art Tour

Please join us for holiday shopping in scenic Loudoun County!

Join nearly two dozen artists in their Lovettsville area studios on November 11 and 12 for the seventh annual Catoctin Holiday Art Tour: a weekend of beautiful scenery, friendly folks, and local art.

This relaxing driving tour leads visitors down some of western Loudoun's prettiest country roads, to homes and studios in the thriving artists' community of Lovettsville.

Visitors meet the artists where they work and have the opportunity to buy affordable art and gifts in advance of the holiday shopping rush.

Many studios feature food and wine from local businesses as well. Small enough to do in an afternoon, with art of a caliber to merit a day trip from DC.

All studios open 10am - 6pm both days.