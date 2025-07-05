7th Annual Bedford Film Festival

Spend an incredible day in Bedford, Virginia, Saturday, July 5, 2025, watching films made by local and international filmmakers. We even include a beverage and popcorn!

Now celebrating its 7th year, the Bedford International Film Festival aims to be one of Virginia's leading film festivals for international filmmakers. It is a unique platform for new talent and a celebration of cinematic creativity and innovation.

The festival attracts a selection of shorts, features, and documentaries by filmmakers working in every genre, and offers film fans an extraordinary day of watching films.

The 2025 Bedford International Film Festival will show many films including some well-known classics in the heart of Bedford, Virginia.

The festival is open to any film in any genre between 1 minute and 120 minutes. We work with local merchants and vendors in order to provide your film-viewing experience as the most authentic and friendly festival in the state.

For years, local artists in the Bedford region wanted a venue to showcase their work. Finally, in 2019, after much collaboration and behind the scenes planning, we presented the first Bedford International Film Festival.

The Bedford Film Festival is a one-day event in Bedford, Virginia, where attendees have the opportunity to be the first to view films from around the world alongside films shot in your backyard (sometimes literally).

We are dedicated to supporting local independent artists and broadening the horizons of our community.