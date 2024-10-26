7th Annual Beaverdam Studio Tour, Asheville, NC

× Expand Bonnie Cooper Photography The River Speaks

Twenty-seven artists and craftspeople are excited to welcome visitors to view their handmade artwork. They create work in ceramics, painting,

jewelry, sculpture, book art, textiles, photography, glass, wood, and more. Tour visitors come from Asheville and from cities and towns all over North Carolina and the United States. What they have in common is an appreciation for art and craft.

This year we have multiple artists in several locations—all 27 artists can be found in only 14 sites—making this self-driving tour easy to visit many, or all, of the artists. All sites are off Beaverdam Rd, reached from Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville. This summer, tour maps will be available online and

in our brochure. Visitors can learn more about our two-day, geographically convenient tour, and view artists’ work on our website [www.beaverdamstudiotour.com], in our brochure, in print and online

advertising, and in articles.