Consistency in scope and quality of merchandise is paramount. Heritage Promotions keeps a close focus on the industry, month to month, year to year and recruits vendors that can satisfy both the traditional interests and the shifting changes in taste and decorating styles. Every Fishersville show offers some of the most diversified and experienced vendors that feature everything from classic 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques, vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and mid-century modern pieces to current and emerging trends in the antiques trade, and other fun and eclectic collectibles and hard-to-find pieces that just might be what you are looking for. That is why Fishersville draws over 3000 folks to every show. As the experienced Fishersville shoppers will tell you, Fishersville is a destination and a DON’T MISS event!

The 75th Fishersville Antiques Expo will be held at Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Rd, Fishersville, VA. It will be open Friday, Oct 10, from 9 to 5 and Saturday, Oct 11, 9 to 4. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. Tickets are sold only at the gate on show days; rain or shine. Admission includes parking. For more information, please visit their online pages www.heritagepromotions.net, https://www.facebook.com/FishersvilleAntiquesExpo or call Heritage Promotions at (804) 239-0553.