× Expand J Schneider One of hundreds of of dealer booths

The Fishersville Antiques Expo has been a semi-annual event held at the Augusta Expo Event Center for over 39 years and 73 shows to date. This year’s spring show marks a significant milestone – the 74th edition of this enduring, widely known antiques show. The show not only focuses on dealers bringing merchandise that reflects current and emerging trends in the antiques trade: such as “brown” everything, mid-century modern, vintage vinyl records, art deco, painted panels and screens and tapestries, old advertising sign and posters, rustic farmhouse decor, antique quilts, items that add character to a modern setting, just anything that makes a statement and makes a space inviting and appealing. But Fishersville always includes the classics: 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and more. Every show is loaded with quality vendors with merchandise that matches the interests and tastes of all their customers. About 300 dealers will arrive with their wares to entice both loyal and new customers. Whether you are an antiques aficionado or leisurely collector, every show has something for everyone. Customers and dealers alike say Fishersville provides the opportunity to find that treasure you are looking for or, perhaps, maybe even the treasure you didn’t know you were looking for! All agree that you never know what you may find. Whatever it may be that you enjoy, the opportunities at the 74th edition of the Fishersville Antiques Expo are virtually unlimited.

The 74th Fishersville Antiques Expo will be held at the Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Rd, Fishersville, VA. It will be open Friday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. Tickets are sold only at the gate, rain or shine. Admission includes Parking. For more info: www.heritagepromotions.net or call Heritage Promotions at (804) 239-0553.