73rd Fishersville Antiques Expo

Lesley Stokes, owner of Heritage Promotions, is excited to announce the upcoming fall antiques show, the 73rd edition of the Fishersville Antiques Expo (Fishersville), will be held at the Augusta Expo, Oct 10-11, 2024. One of the largest and longest running indoor and outdoor antiques shows across the U.S., Fishersville offers some of the most diversified and experienced vendors you’ll find in one location. This semi-annual, two-day event draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers to every show, offering classic 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques, vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and mid-century modern pieces to current and emerging trends in the antiques trade, and other fun and eclectic collectibles and hard-to-find pieces that just might be what you are looking for. Many customers travel hundreds of miles to search for that special item to complete decorating a room or maybe just to enjoy “the hunt.” And some come as dealers, shopping for the bargains they know can be found at Fishersville to add to their inventory and resale in their respective shops. Whatever it may be that you enjoy, the opportunities at the 73rd edition of Fishersville are virtually unlimited. The Fishersville Expo will be held at Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Rd, Fishersville, VA. It will be open Friday, Oct 11, from 9 to 5 and Saturday, Oct 12, 9 to 4. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. Tickets sold only at the gate, rain or shine. For more info: www.heritagepromotions.net or call Heritage Promotions at (804) 239-0553.