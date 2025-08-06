73rd Annual NIBROC Festival

to

Downtown Corbin, Kentucky 2224 S Kentucky Ave, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

Enjoy three days of fun, family and friends on Main Street in Downtown Corbin, Kentucky. NIBROC is a community-wide event with activities planned to allow participation by all age groups, young and old. Traditional events include a 2K Run/Walk; Miss NIBROC Scholarship Pageant; a variety of entertainment; contests and games for children; crafts, food and activity booths; and a parade and carnival rides the entire week of the festival. 

Visit our website often for updates on the event schedule.

And in case you're wondering, NIBROC is Corbin spelled backwards!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
