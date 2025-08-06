73rd Annual NIBROC Festival

× Expand Courtesy NIBROC Festival

Enjoy three days of fun, family and friends on Main Street in Downtown Corbin, Kentucky. NIBROC is a community-wide event with activities planned to allow participation by all age groups, young and old. Traditional events include a 2K Run/Walk; Miss NIBROC Scholarship Pageant; a variety of entertainment; contests and games for children; crafts, food and activity booths; and a parade and carnival rides the entire week of the festival.

Visit our website often for updates on the event schedule.

And in case you're wondering, NIBROC is Corbin spelled backwards!