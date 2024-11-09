6th Annual Vessels of Merriment - Opening Reception
Grovewood Gallery at Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Silver Run Ceramics
Artwork by Silver Run Ceramics
From wine and whiskey cups to flasks and goblets, the 6th Annual Vessels of Merriment exhibition at Grovewood Gallery will feature handcrafted drinking vessels by 17 potters from across the country. This ceramic invitational will kick off with an opening celebration on Saturday, November 9, from 2 to 5 pm, where guests can mix and mingle with some of the participating artists and enjoy complimentary offerings served by our friends at Metro Wines. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Vessels of Merriment will remain on view through December 31, 2024.