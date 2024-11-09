6th Annual Vessels of Merriment - Opening Reception

× Expand Silver Run Ceramics Artwork by Silver Run Ceramics

From wine and whiskey cups to flasks and goblets, the 6th Annual Vessels of Merriment exhibition at Grovewood Gallery will feature handcrafted drinking vessels by 17 potters from across the country. This ceramic invitational will kick off with an opening celebration on Saturday, November 9, from 2 to 5 pm, where guests can mix and mingle with some of the participating artists and enjoy complimentary offerings served by our friends at Metro Wines. This event is free to attend and open to the public. Vessels of Merriment will remain on view through December 31, 2024.