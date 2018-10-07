6th Annual Run Fur Their Lives 5k/10k & Strut Your Mutt Walk

Happy Tails Animal Rescue of Washington County, VA is excited to announce an upcoming fundraiser, the 6th Annual Run Fur Their Lives 5K/10K and Strut Your Mutt Walk, on Sunday October 7, 2018 at 2pm on the Virginia Creeper Trail Head in Abingdon, VA (300 Green Spring Road). The race will timed by We Run Events and registration is available online at http://race.htar.org.

T-shirts guaranteed for all pre-registered by September 11th. Registration fees are $20 for all pre-registered by September 24th (fees will be $25 per person after September 24th). Packet pick-up and late registration is 12:00pm – 1:30 pm the day of the event. Door prizes will be given after the race and awards for male/female top overall, male/female masters (40+), and top 3 male/female in each age group.

Friendly dogs are welcome, must be properly vaccinated, leashed, and controlled at all times. Awards for top dog in each event will be given as well.

Questions may be sent to happytailsofwashcova@yahoo.com.