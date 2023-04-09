67th Annual Easter Sunrise Service

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Celebrate the glory of Easter with song, scripture and spiritual music as a spectacular sunrise ascends over Lake Lure. Chimney Rock’s nondenominational Easter Sunrise Service has become a legendary event in western North Carolina. The event is free but reservations are required.

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
