65th Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Grab your kilt! Brawny athletes, delicate dancers, bagpipe bands, parades, rocking Celtic music and a spectacular highland setting make this colorful celebration of Scottish culture the best highland games in America. Visit the heritage tent to research your family tree and then head to the merchant tents to find your family tartan. Set up your lawn chair beside the reviewing stand to watch the parades go by or settle into the Celtic Groves and groove to rock 'n' roll with bagpipes. Watch men toss telephone pole sized cabers end over end, ladies kick up their kilts with a highland fling and border collies herd sheep with keen precision. The Grandfather Games are four memorable days of “long ago and far away” - all as close as the highlands of North Carolina.