Be a part of our 62nd annual FESTIVAL of Fine Arts & Crafts!

The Creative Arts Guild’s 62nd Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts will be September 19-21, 2025, on the Guild’s campus at 520 West Waugh Street in Dalton.

The Creative Arts Guild is Georgia’s oldest multidisciplinary community arts center. We celebrated our 60th anniversary in 2023! The Creative Arts Guild is located in northwest Georgia, approximately 20 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and 70 miles north of Atlanta.

Friday, 7 - 9 p.m. | Preview Party + Taste of Dalton | $55

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Festival | Free Admission

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Festival | Free Admission

FESTIVAL Preview Party + Taste of Dalton. Our Preview Party + Taste of Dalton will feature favorite area restaurants throughout our campus offering delicious samples for you and your friends to enjoy as you receive first viewing (and purchasing!) options during our exciting FESTIVAL weekend. Your ticket will also include beverages of your choice at one of our many bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda, and water. This event celebrates the opening of FESTIVAL weekend and is the best opportunity to view and purchase artworks from the FESTIVAL 2025 Exhibit and to get early bird access to shop from our Artist Market vendors. It is also the perfect time to meet and mingle with FESTIVAL artists, volunteers, and patrons. Guests will get to vote for their favorite piece from the Exhibit to be considered for the People's Choice award. Tickets are $55.