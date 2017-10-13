The 61st Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo in Fishersville is a great day trip or weekend getaway. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct 13-15, at the Augusta Expo (I-64, Exit 91). Locals and seasoned vendors and collectors recognize the show as one of the premier fall (and spring) events in the Shenandoah Valley. This major Mid-Atlantic antiques show draws 300+ dealers who offer first-rate prices: 18th- and 19th-century American and English furniture, vintage Americana, mid-century modern, jewelry, silver, rugs, art and collectibles of all kinds. Treasure hunters line up early Friday morning to grab the opportunity for the first day, first look at the show’s offerings. Three day pass, $10; Two or one day pass, $5.