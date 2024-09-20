× Expand Creative Arts Guild

The Creative Arts Guild’s 61st Annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts weekend will be September 20-22, 2024 on the Guild’s campus at 520 West Waugh Street, Dalton, GA 30720.

The Creative Arts Guild is Georgia’s oldest multidisciplinary community arts center. We celebrated our 60th anniversary in 2023! The Creative Arts Guild is located in northwest Georgia, approximately 20 miles south of Chattanooga TN and 70 miles north of Atlanta.

FESTIVAL 2024 INCLUDES:

FESTIVAL Preview Party + Taste of Dalton - Our Preview Party + Taste of Dalton will feature favorite area restaurants throughout our campus offering delicious samples for you and your friends to enjoy as you receive first viewing (and purchasing!) options during our exciting FESTIVAL weekend. Your ticket will also include beverages of your choice at one of our many bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda, and water. This event celebrates the opening of FESTIVAL weekend and is the best opportunity to view and purchase artworks from the FESTIVAL 2024 Indoor Patron Exhibit. It is also the perfect time to meet and mingle with FESTIVAL artists, volunteers, and patrons. Guests will get to vote for their favorite piece from the Indoor Patron Exhibit to be considered for the People's Choice award. Tickets are $55.

Indoor Patron Exhibit - a juried exhibit that spans the entirety of the Creative Art Guild's galleries (Gallery FIVE20, Gallery ONE11) and is open to artists over the age of 18 working in all mediums. This work will remain up through the end of October.

Outdoor Artist Market - featuring regional artists with booths full of artistic creations and treasures.

Live Performances by local/regional musicians, artists, and Guild students.

Multi-Cultural Children's Hill - Kids of all ages can travel the world without leaving the Guild's grounds! Visit different booths representing different countries and learn about their history and culture through activities and crafts. Then, visit the Children's Art Market where kids get the chance to purchase a piece of artwork that speaks to them - no grownups allowed! (Don't worry, grownups...the artwork is appropriately priced for kids.)

Self-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, including new additions in celebration of the Garden's 10th anniversary.

FESTIVAL is free, and all Creative Arts Guild events are open to everyone. We hope you will join us as we celebrate the power of the arts in our community!