5th Annual Blue Ridge Trout Fest & Outdoor Adventures

Downtown Blue Ridge 241 Depot St, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

The 2020 Blue Ridge Trout Fest & Outdoor Adventures opens April 25 in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Come celebrate the great outdoors with us April 25, 2020, and enjoy adventure outfitters, local fishing guides, conservation information, lodging services, fishing gear, fishing seminars, home decor and gifts, fly-tying, wildlife art and outdoor clothing ... not to mention our amazing Food Truck Alley, Live Music and Beer Garden!

Downtown Blue Ridge 241 Depot St, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
706-838-5259
