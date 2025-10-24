58th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

× Expand John Seibel Photography

That's right -- 58 years and running! One of the longest running festivals in the U.S., the Mountain Moonshine Festival reflects the history of moonshining back in the prohibition era in connection with the formation of NASCAR racing. Dawson County moonshining history is rich and is the Official Birthplace of Stockcar Racing. The Georgia Racing Museum is housed in our City Municipal Complex as well as the Dawsonville Distillery. The festival is KARE's largest fundraiser, and all proceeds go toward the purchase of clothes, school supplies, medical needs and Christmas gifts for needy children in Dawson County.

The Moonshine Festival and Car Show is brought to you by Kare for Kids. For more information or questions on being a vendor, visit kareforkids.org or call 706-216-KARE (5273). The festival will take place at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Dawsonville City Hall's Main Street Park. Attendance to the festival is free; parking is by donation.

Festival Schedule

Friday, October 24, 2025

Car Show: 8 am - 5 pm

Swap Meet: 8 am - 5 pm

Moonshine Run: Departing at 10 am from Bearden's Funeral Home

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Festival: 8 am - 5 pm

Car Show: 8 am - 5 pm

Swap Meet: 8 am - 5 pm

Parade: 9 am - Grand Marshal, Dawsonville native and Grand Ol Opry Star, Peyton Porter!

Opening Ceremony: 10 am

Live Music begins: 10 am

Car Show Awards: 3 pm

Sunday, October 26, 2025