× Expand D. Snyder Historic Bluemont in western Loudoun County, VA

The 55th Annual Bluemont Fair will be held on September 20 & 21, 2025, 10am-5pm both days, rain or shine. An old fashioned Country Fair, the Bluemont Fair features traditional crafts (juried), local art & authors, craft & farming demonstrations, music: traditional/blues/ country, free Children’s Fair, petting zoo, Llamas & Alpacas, Quilt Display, Gardener's Shed, blacksmithing and stone wall building demonstrations, homemade food/baked goods/jams & jellies, pie-baking/pickle-making contest, antiques & collectables, Wine & Beer Garden with gourmet treats, Bluemont history slide show, Snickersville Academy-a restored 1825 log schoolhouse, beekeepers & hives, antique caboose, pre-Civil War Country Store, Farmers Market, model trains, and lots of hands-on activities. The Plaster Museum of Bluemont Heritage will offer a special exhibit,Fiber Arts of the Blue Ridge, and be on the look-out for other delights! Fun for the whole family! The Fair is set throughout the historic village of Bluemont in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in western Loudoun County, Virginia. No Pets! GENERAL ADMISSION: $10/ Aged 9 and under FREE! FREE PARKING! FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.bluemontfair.org or 540.554.2367 (VM)