54th-Annual Girl Scout Day

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership (all or part of a uniform or a troop roster with the leader’s name on it), and family members will receive discounted admission ($1 off child admission and $2 off adult admission).

