52nd Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show
Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Georgia 30534
Friday:
Moonshine Run check-in 9 am
Registration 8 am – 8 pm
Car Show 10 am – 8 pm
Swap meet all-day
50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths
Saturday:
8 a.m. - Festival Opening, Car Show and Registration Opens
9 a.m. - Parade begins at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame
10 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies & Live Music Begins
**Autograph session begins directly after
10 a.m. -Live music
2 p.m. - Moonshine Car Awards (at Castleberry Stage)
4 p.m. - Car Show Awards
50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths (Friday/Saturday drawing at 4 p.m.)
7 p.m. - Festival Closes
Sunday:
8 a.m. - Festival Opening & Car Show Registration
50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths
10 a.m. – 5 pm Car Show
12 p.m. - Live Music Begins
3 p.m. – Top 25 Car Show Awards
4 p.m. – Sunday 50/50 Raffle Drawing
5 p.m. - Festival Closes