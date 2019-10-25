52nd Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

Georgia Racing Hall of Fame 415 Highway 53 East, Georgia 30534

Friday:

Moonshine Run check-in 9 am

Registration 8 am – 8 pm

Car Show 10 am – 8 pm

Swap meet all-day

50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths

Saturday:

8 a.m. - Festival Opening, Car Show and Registration Opens

9 a.m. - Parade begins at Georgia Racing Hall of Fame

10 a.m. - Opening Ceremonies & Live Music Begins

**Autograph session begins directly after

10 a.m. -Live music

2 p.m. - Moonshine Car Awards (at Castleberry Stage)

4 p.m. - Car Show Awards

50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths (Friday/Saturday drawing at 4 p.m.)

7 p.m. - Festival Closes

Sunday:

8 a.m. - Festival Opening & Car Show Registration

50/50 Raffle at Kare Booths

10 a.m. – 5 pm Car Show

12 p.m. - Live Music Begins

3 p.m. – Top 25 Car Show Awards

4 p.m. – Sunday 50/50 Raffle Drawing

5 p.m. - Festival Closes

706-216-5273
