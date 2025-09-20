52nd Annual Fall Regional Shelby/Mustang and Ford Show
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Courtesy Shelby/Mustang and Ford Show
Fall is a perfect time to be in the mountains and it's also a perfect time to drool over all the Mustangs that will be onsite for the Northeast Georgia Mustang Club's car show!
To register your car for the show, go to https://negeorgiamustangclub.org/52nd-hiawassee-shelby-mustang-and-ford-show/
All participants are invited to the meet and greet lunch on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 12 to 1 pm.
Onsite pre-registration is from 1-3 pm.
Spectator admission: $10 per adult | Kids 12 & Under FREE