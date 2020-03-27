50th Annual Catawba Valley Gem & Mineral Show
Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau 1960 13th Ave Dr SE, City of Hickory, North Carolina 28601
The show will feature vendors selling gems, minerals, jewelry and fossils. There will also be demonstrations – faceting, cabochon cutting and tumblings.
Free admission for children 12 and under, Scouts, military in uniform, law enforcement, approved youth groups and organized senior groups.
Hours: Friday and Saturday 9am-6pm, Sunday 11am-5pm
