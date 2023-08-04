After 5 Fridays | First Fridays - Rhythm on the River

× Expand VMFA After 5 Fridays

At VMFA, "Rhythm on the River" will headline the museum's weekly After 5 Fridays event in the Robins Sculpture Garden. Hosted by Special K & Jamil Jasey with music by DJ F. LOVE, the evening will include a fantastic mix of live dance, music, and spoken word performances. Drink specials from Best Café begin at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6 pm.