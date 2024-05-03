After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220

Celebrate your favorite anime-inspired characters as we remember the Japanese samurai. DJ Jay Dion will be spinning Japanese music from TV, film, and video games—as well as popular city pop and Japanese funk—while you and your best cosplay looks bring in the rest of the fun.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation
8043401405
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay - 2024-05-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay - 2024-05-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay - 2024-05-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay - 2024-05-03 18:00:00 ical