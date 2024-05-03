After 5 Fridays | First Friday: Cosplay
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Celebrate your favorite anime-inspired characters as we remember the Japanese samurai. DJ Jay Dion will be spinning Japanese music from TV, film, and video games—as well as popular city pop and Japanese funk—while you and your best cosplay looks bring in the rest of the fun.
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation