After 5 Fridays | Dance After Work: Taiko

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220

Experience the spectacular Japanese tradition of taiko drumming, which dates back to the 6th century, with the River City Taiko Drummers. Joined by the Richmond Kimono Club, these taiko drummers' powerful percussion stylings will take you back in time. The performance starts at 6 pm.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Dance
8043401405
