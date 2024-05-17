After 5 Fridays | Dance After Work: Taiko
to
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Experience the spectacular Japanese tradition of taiko drumming, which dates back to the 6th century, with the River City Taiko Drummers. Joined by the Richmond Kimono Club, these taiko drummers' powerful percussion stylings will take you back in time. The performance starts at 6 pm.
Info
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts | VMFA 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Dance