Come out on July 4th for a family-friendly celebration of our nation’s birthday, Enjoy a festive parade of local organizations, classic cars, veterans and more at the annual 4th of July Parade in Hendersonville. The parade route is on Main Street, from Caswell Street to 6th Avenue.

Come back downtown in the evening to enjoy food trucks, kids games and activities, inflatables, live music on 2 stages, and the capstone of the evening, a festive fireworks display!