4th of July on Mabry's Hill

Gather with us to celebrate Independence Day and our community! Enjoy great views of the fireworks, good food and beer, live music, fun games, great company, and tours of the 1858 house museum. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on our seven acres of greenspace near downtown.

Our event recalls the spirit of 19th century Independence Day celebrations when communities gathered for patriotic revelry and enjoyment. Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry's Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the fireworks presented by the City of Knoxville and revelers around the city and county. Take it easy with this laid-back celebration.

General Admission (16+): $15.00 | Children ages 5-15: $5.00 | Children under age 5: Free!