What’s sweeter than celebrating the 4th with a great American, small-town celebration? Nothing!

One of the only Independence Day events in Virginia always held on July 4th, Downtown Wytheville’s 4th of July Celebration paints the town red, white, and blue with the largest single-day music festival in Wythe County regularly drawing over 10,000 people to celebrate Independence Day! This festival draws a crowd with great food, brews, and tunes.

The event showcases on-the-rise musical performances on stages throughout downtown. Besides incredible live music, you can find craft vendors, specialty drinks, a vintage car show, carnival games, and kids activities including a Kid’s Parade and Bike Giveaway. Open container laws are in effect throughout downtown allowing you to bring your drinks with you as you explore the festival. Plan to stay until the end when we light up Main Street with a huge fireworks display.

This event is always held July 4th and our 2024 Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, July 4th, 2024. More information regarding musical acts, vendor registration, and a day-of schedule will be posted here and on our social media, so keep an eye out!

For up-to-date information, make sure to follow us on Facebook or Instagram.