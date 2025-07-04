× Expand Courtesy 4th of July Celebration, Wytheville, VA

As American as Apple Pie

What’s sweeter than celebrating the 4th with a great American, small-town celebration? Nothing!

Downtown Wytheville’s 4th of July Celebration paints the town red, white, and blue with the largest single-day music festival in Wythe County, regularly drawing over 12,000 people to celebrate Independence Day! This festival draws a crowd with great food, brews, and tunes. The event showcases on-the-rise musical performances on stages throughout downtown. Besides incredible live music, you can find craft vendors, specialty drinks, a vintage car show, carnival games, and kids' activities, including a Kid’s Parade and Bike Giveaway. Open container laws are in effect throughout downtown, allowing you to bring your drinks with you as you explore the festival. Plan to stay until the end, when we light up Main Street with a huge fireworks display.