4M Festival - Mountain Makers, Mushrooms, & Music

We celebrate mountain culture through arts, music, food and nature. Join us for a full day of live art demonstrations, vendors and music in our beautiful, mountain town Saturday, August 30, 2025, in downtown Sylva, North Carolina. The festivities go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn from experienced foragers and mushroom growers about the local flora, fungi and fauna.

Admission is free.

We are still accepting vendor applications at www.jamglassgallery.com/events

Do not apply anywhere else. Beware of scammers. Official email correspondence from 4MFestival@gmail.com only.