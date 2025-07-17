Snowshoe covers 11,000 acres in the Appalachian Mountain Range and includes the second highest point in West Virginia at 4848’. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, touted as the best ski resort and mountain biking destination in the region, delivers a phenomenal summertime outdoor playground. Whether you book a room package or choose to camp with us, 4848 Festival offers a festivacation experience where you get everything a festival has to offer plus a mountain resort vacation.

Experience the spectacular drive through the mountains, arrive at the resort, check into your room or your campsite and join us for a mountain high adventure sporting an average July high of 82 and low of 60. Your ticket features two main stages, 20 select genre-busting bands, three days and nights of smokin’ hot live music, crowd performers, microbrews, delicious food and authentic craft vendors, scenic-lift rides, Festival Express Shuttles, Split Rock pools, eurobungy, climbing wall and Shavers Lake activities including swimming, paddle boats, canoes, kayaks, hiking trails, beach, and lakeside hammocks.

Come and join us for your Festivacation!